Russia to Increase Regular Flights to S. Korea from May 25

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly decided to increase regular flights to and from South Korea.According to Russian news agency TASS, Russian operational headquarters for combating the spread of COVID-19 announced on Saturday that Russia will increase the number of regular flights to South Korea from next Tuesday.Flights connecting Seoul and Vladivostok will reportedly operate three times a week, with flights linking Seoul to Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk once a week.In March of last year, Russia banned international flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been lifting the ban gradually since August last year.It resumed flights to and from South Korea in September last year, allowing flights between Moscow and Incheon on a weekly basis.