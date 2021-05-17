S. Korea Adds 619 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : KBS News

South Korea added 619 COVID-19 cases throughout Sunday with no signs of a slowdown in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 132-thousand-290.The daily figure stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day, without decreasing much even with fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 597 were local transmissions and 22 were from overseas.Nearly 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 192 in Seoul, 148 in Gyeonggi Province and 12 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 245 cases, including 35 in Gangwon Province and 30 in South Gyeongsang Province.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-903. The fatality rate stands at one-point-44 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by one to 151.