Education Minister to Discuss Measures for In-Person Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae will meet with infectious disease experts to discuss ways to prepare for possible full-scale in-person classes in the autumn semester.The Education Ministry said the minister will hold a meeting with the experts on Monday in Seoul to discuss ways to enhance quarantine measures.They will also analyze data on COVID-19 infections among students and teachers before and after the recent three-week period in which the government strengthened measures.Minister Yoo has stressed the need to implement full-blown offline classes from September, citing learning loss and other negative impacts of the prolonged pandemic on students.The ministry plans to devise a set of measures in consultation with local educational offices and health authorities to prepare for a full return to classrooms based on the outcome of the meeting.