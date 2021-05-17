Menu Content

Education Minister to Discuss Measures for In-Person Classes

Write: 2021-05-17 09:51:24Update: 2021-05-17 13:50:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae will meet with infectious disease experts to discuss ways to prepare for possible full-scale in-person classes in the autumn semester. 

The Education Ministry said the minister will hold a meeting with the experts on Monday in Seoul to discuss ways to enhance quarantine measures. 

They will also analyze data on COVID-19 infections among students and teachers before and after the recent three-week period in which the government strengthened measures. 

Minister Yoo has stressed the need to implement full-blown offline classes from September, citing learning loss and other negative impacts of the prolonged pandemic on students.

The ministry plans to devise a set of measures in consultation with local educational offices and health authorities to prepare for a full return to classrooms based on the outcome of the meeting.
