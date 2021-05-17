S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Summit at G7 Next Month

Photo : KBS News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly arranging summit talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain next month.A government official in Seoul said that coordination is under way to arrange the trilateral summit on the fringes of the G7 summit set for June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, southwestern England.South Korea is not a member of the G7, but has been invited to the summit as a guest.Stressing cooperation among the three nations, the United States appears to be positive about the trilateral summit.The three nations held a meeting of their top security advisers last month and another with their intelligence chiefs this month, in which the need for talks among their leaders was reportedly raised.Early this month, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting that Washington will continue close cooperation and consultation with its allies South Korea and Japan regarding North Korea policy.