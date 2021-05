Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Lee Kyoung-hoon has captured his first PGA Tour title after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson.Lee shot six-under 66 with eight birdies in the weather-interrupted final round held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday.He finished at 25-under 263, beating Sam Burns of the United States by three strokes. With Sunday's win, Lee clinched one-point-458 million U.S. dollars in prize money.Lee became the eighth South Korean to win on the PGA Tour, joining Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun, Bae Sang-mun, Noh Seung-yul, Kim Si-woo, Kang Sung-hoon and Im Sung-jae.