Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo has again set a new junior world record in the men’s 200-meter freestyle event.Hwang clocked one-minute and 44-point-96 seconds in the 200-meter final at a national team selection contest in Jeju on Sunday.With the score, the 17-year-old broke a previous record he posted back in November when he became the first South Korean to grab a junior world record.With Sunday’s score, Hwang has secured a spot to compete in the men’s 200-meter freestyle in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.Earlier on Saturday, Hwang secured a spot swimming in the 100-meter freestyle at the Olympics after setting a new national record of 48-point-04 seconds.