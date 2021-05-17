Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Mull How Far It Will Raise Its National Emissions Reduction Target

Write: 2021-05-17 11:32:49Update: 2021-05-17 14:18:20

Gov't to Mull How Far It Will Raise Its National Emissions Reduction Target

Photo : KBS News

In a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government will mull how far it will raise its original target for carbon emission reduction to be met by 2030. 

During a meeting of economy-related ministers chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Monday, the government decided to closely consider a new level for the target, called the nationally determined contribution(NDC). 

Last month, the government revealed its intent to raise the NDC to be met by 2030 and report the enhanced target to the UN within this year.

The ministers also agreed to establish the tentatively named "Climate Response Fund" next year and support research and development as well as the commercialization of key technologies to achieve carbon neutrality all in a bid to help businesses’ low-carbon transition efforts. 

The government also plans to launch negotiations to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement(DEPA) within the year. Formed by Singapore, Chile and New Zealand, the DEPA is a digital-only trade deal that seeks to establish digital trade rules and digital economy collaborations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >