Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier, who was booked by local police for assaulting two clothing store employees last month, plans to exercise her diplomatic immunity, thus avoiding charges.The Seoul Yongsan Police Station said on Sunday that it received such athe Belgian Embassy confirmed this two days earlier, and that no charges will be filed.The ambassador's wife, who is accused of striking the back of one employee's head and slapping another employee on April 9, was questioned by police earlier this month.Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and their families are granted immunity from criminal proceedings in the host country.