DP Rep. Urges POSCO, KOGAS to Stop Assisting Myanmar's Military Dictatorship

Write: 2021-05-17 13:20:15Update: 2021-05-17 14:18:37

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Yong-min, a supreme council member, urged the country's leading steelmaker POSCO and the state-run Korea Gas Corporation(KOGAS) to stop acts that amount to assisting Myanmar's military dictatorship.

On Monday, Kim said POSCO International has yet to suspend allocating a gas field project to a state-owned Myanmar company subject to military junta control. It is estimated to have paid 307-point-five billion won in dividends to the company.

Kim said KOGAS, which holds an eight-point-five percent stake in the project, is reported to have received some 20 billion won in dividends for three months following the February 1 coup d'etat.

Highlighting the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, Kim warned the two companies that they could be disgraced as those that aligned with the military dictatorship.
