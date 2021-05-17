Gov't: Overseas Travel Could Be Possible in H2, Depends on Vaccinations, Variants

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said less restrictive overseas travel could be possible in the second half of the year, but that it would vary by country and depend on COVID-19 vaccinations and variants.At a press briefing on Monday, senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said treaties on mutually recognizing vaccinations with other countries can take effect only after vaccination programs reach a certain level on both sides.Yoon added that variants will be another factor to take into account.Son Young-rae, another senior official, said quarantine rules for overseas travelers would vary by region, referring to Greece and Italy planning to only require documents proving a negative COVID-19 test or completed vaccination upon entry.Son, meanwhile, dismissed speculation that the U.S. would discriminate against travelers that received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA).The official said AstraZeneca vaccines are administered by the largest number of countries in the world, some 135, including many in Europe.