S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain in 600s for 3rd Consecutive Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 619 COVID-19 cases throughout Sunday with no signs of a slowdown in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 132-thousand-290.The daily figure stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day, without decreasing much, even with fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 597 were local transmissions and 22 were from overseas.As for inoculations, three-point-73 million people, or seven-point-three percent of the population, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine as of 12 a.m. Monday, with around 940-thousand having completed both doses.Also on Monday, another shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines directly purchased by the government was shipped from an SK Bioscience factory, where they are .According to authorities, the one-point-06 million doses left the factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 10:00 a.m. and arrived at a warehouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, two hours later, from which they will be distributed to vaccination sites across the nation.Out of seven-point-23 million doses, enough to cover three-point-61 million people, that are scheduled to arrive in the country during the second quarter, shipments of one-point-66 million doses have so far been completed.The nation will also receive around 430-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.To ease worries over potential side effects, the government on Monday began providing medical coverage for serious post-vaccination illnesses, even if there are no causal links to the vaccine.Up to ten million won in state support for medical expenses will be given to applicants, including those applying retroactively. Six people were confirmed to be eligible for the benefits as of 10 a.m. Monday.