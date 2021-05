Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to triple low-interest rate loans it offers to emerging countries for green energy initiatives by 2025.According to the Finance Ministry on Monday, Seoul will increase the Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) in the green energy field from last year's 200 million dollars to 600 million dollars by 2025.The government plans to increase the proportion of the green energy-related loans to 40 percent of the total EDCF program from the current 22 percent.Seoul will also seek to reinforce joint financing between the fund and multilateral development banks(MDB) in the green energy sector.South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 to support emerging countries in development and to promote economic cooperation.