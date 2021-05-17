S. Korean Firms in Vietnam Concerned of Virus Spread

Photo : YONHAP News

Concerns are rising among South Korean businesses in Vietnam amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country otherwise assessed to have contained the virus well.According to health authorities in the Southeast Asian nation, 187 new cases were reported Sunday after 165 on Saturday, setting new highs for two consecutive days.One-thousand-177 infections have been reported in 27 cities and provinces since April 27 as Vietnam's fourth wave accelerates.The spread is especially notable in the provinces of Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh where South Korean firms' production facilities are concentrated, raising fears of shutdowns.According to the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam, some 190 Korean businesses are in Bắc Giangh province employing 54-thousand workers. One firm there temporarily closed after more than 40 of its employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 since May 9. Hundreds more also have production bases in Bắc Ninh employing 200-thousand employees.Seoul's ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said that an emergency response team is following developments including difficulties faced by Korean residents and businesses.