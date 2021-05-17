Moon: US Trip will Serve to Advance S. Korea's Vaccine Hub Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has promised to use his U.S. trip this week to work towards strengthening cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines and positioning South Korea as a global vaccine hub.Chairing his weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, Moon also assured the government's best efforts to expedite a return to normality through quarantine and vaccination measures.Moon is scheduled to hold his first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday.Stepping up vaccine partnership is expected to top the agenda. A vaccine swap or technology transfer to enable production in South Korea will likely be discussed.In the Monday meeting, the president also pledged efforts to push for strong economic recovery across the board and achieve four percent growth this year.He added that it is more important to connect growth to equitable distribution in order to address pandemic-triggered inequality and deliver real improvement in people's lives.