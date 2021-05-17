USFK to Provide Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccines to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has reportedly offered Seoul some 13-thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine under storage in South Korea.According to a government official on Monday, the USFK delivered its free-of-charge offer to the Ministry of National Defense last week for the single-dose shots that had arrived from the U.S. mainland.The move comes as cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines is expected to be among the top agenda items in the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.Since launching its inoculation program using vaccines brought from the mainland U.S. late last year, the USFK has reportedly vaccinated more than 70 percent of its personnel.The South Korean military and quarantine authorities are said to be discussing how they will use the shots offered by the U.S. military, including who will receive the shots and when.There is speculation that they will be used on civilians as most South Korean soldiers aged 30 and older have already been vaccinated. Soldiers under 30 are also eligible for the vaccination program led by the Defense Ministry and are scheduled to receive their secured shots starting next month.