Moon Stresses Need for Quick Decision-Making on Real Estate Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the need for swift decision-making on basic principles when dealing with real estate issues, during a meeting with his new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Monday that President Moon during his first weekly policy meeting with the prime minister earlier in the day instructed Kim to decide the ruling bloc’s basic principles regarding real estate policies as soon as possible.While recognizing the value in hearing out various opinions on related issues and deliberating potential policies, Moon said Kim needs to act quickly in order to prevent chaos in the “field" by clarifying policy directions.Regarding COVID-19 vaccination, Moon said those who receive their shots will be given more freedom, calling for an acceleration of inoculation efforts.Kim pledged as the top priorities of his job achieving national unity and directly addressing problems faced by the public.