China Supports S. Korea's Call for Int'l Organizations to Cooperate on Fukushima Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

China has expressed support for South Korea's request of cooperation from an international organization regarding Japan's plan to release radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.Last week, South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization, requesting that it review ways to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure the safe disposal of the contaminated water.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday in a press briefing that China understood and supported Seoul's request.The spokesperson then criticized the Japanese government for not responding to concerns of the international community including South Korea and China, as well as strong opposition within Japan.Zhao continued that Japan is endangering the global marine ecosystem and the lives of people in other countries with the contaminated nuclear wastewater.He added that Japan is only pursuing its own self-interest with its decision that is neither responsible nor transparent.