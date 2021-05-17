CIO Raids Seoul Education Chief's Office in Favoritism Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) raided the Seoul Education Office on Tuesday regarding favoritism allegations surrounding Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.Investigators began searching Cho's office at around 9:30 a.m. in the CIO's first case since it launched earlier this year.Cho is accused of abusing his power in 2018 by ordering the Seoul Education Office to hire five former teachers who were fired for their involvement in raising illegal funds during the 2008 superintendent election.Last month, the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) filed a police investigation into the alleged violation of the law on public servants and delivered the relevant documents to the CIO. The police handed over the case to the CIO last week upon its request.The CIO is expected to summon Cho for questioning soon.