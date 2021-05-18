Moon to Embark on 4-Day US Visit to for First Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a four-day visit to Washington this week for his first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon will arrive in Washington on Wednesday and officially begin his visit on Thursday by visiting the Arlington National Cemetery.The president will visit the U.S. House of Representatives, where he will hold talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders. On Friday, Moon will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, before holding his summit with Biden.The two leaders are expected to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine production, and seek ways to resume the peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization.Moon is also expected to meet with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the first African-American cardinal, on Saturday and travel to Atlanta to inspect SK Innovation's battery plant.