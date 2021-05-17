Parliament to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Prosecutor General Nominee Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo next week.According to senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on Tuesday, the hearing will be held on May 26.The parties also agreed to call a plenary session on Friday to handle a lineup of urgent day-to-day livelihood bills that are not points of contention, such as issues related to real estate and COVID-19 vaccines.They, however, agreed not to elect new chair posts for four parliamentary committees on Friday, which comes after the recent election of new DP leadership.While the PPP is demanding the chairmanship of the legislation and judiciary committee returned as it has been customary for the main opposition to hold it, the DP is adamant that it should maintain the post.