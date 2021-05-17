Pres. Moon Commemorates 1980 Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in commemorated the 41st anniversary of the May 18 pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising, saying that the nation is "coming close to the truth”.The president made the remark on Tuesday on his Facebook and Twitter accounts in commemoration of the 1980 democratization movement in the southwestern city.Moon said that last week, former soldiers testified that even machine guns and snipers were mobilized to open fire on civilians.The president thanked those people who came forward to give "courageous" testimonies, stressing that the country is coming closer to the truth surrounding the Gwangju uprising thanks to those people.The president also expressed his sympathy for people in Myanmar, saying that South Korea is seeing yesterday's Gwangju in today's Myanmar.Moon also mentioned Jurgen Hinzpeter, a German journalist, who covered the uprising and helped the outside world know about the tragic incident.The president wrote that he eagerly hopes that Gwangju and Hinzpeter's journalistic spirit will offer hope to Myanmar.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who attended the ceremony held in Gwangju on Tuesday, also vowed to continue efforts to find the truth behind the then-military junta's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.Mentioning the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations against a military coup d'etat in Myanmar, Kim wished for victory for all around the world who are fighting corruption, injustice and threats to democracy.He also called on the nation to uphold the spirit of the 1980 uprising for national unity, noting that the spirit of mutual trust and dependence at a time of crisis is much needed in the COVID-19 era.