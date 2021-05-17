Japanese Govt': Rising Sun Flag Not Political Propaganda

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government has claimed that the act of posting the imperial-era Rising Sun flag is not a type of political propaganda.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a press conference on Tuesday that Japan has and will continue to explain to the international community, including South Korea, that the posting the flag is not a political statement.He made the remark after being asked to comment about a South Korean lawmaker proposing last week a bill that seeks to penalize the use of the Rising Sun Flag with a prison sentence of up to ten years or a fine of up to 200 million won.While saying he will refrain from commenting on the matter, Kato did say that the Rising Sun flag is widely used in Japan to celebrate births or holidays, thus it is inappropriate to say the flag promotes certain political views.Some observers have said that Tokyo's stance on the flag is unreasonable, given that the Rising Sun flag was used by the imperial army which inflicted significant pain and suffering to neighboring countries during the Pacific War. Observers also noted that Japan’s ultra-right organizations continue to use this flag at their anti-Korean rallies.