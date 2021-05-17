USFK Chief Nominee Advocates Including USFK in Indo-Pacific Command Contingencies

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to be commander of South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said if confirmed, he will support including USFK forces in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command contingencies and operational plans.General Paul LaCamera made the remark in a statement he submitted ahead of his confirmation hearing at the Senate on Tuesday.The remark came after LaCamera said while the South Korea-U.S. alliance is, and should remain, focused on the immediate threat from the North, the alliance continuously updates its posture and plans as the security environment evolves.He went on to say that opportunities are emerging for alliance cooperation beyond the peninsula when considering the global role of the U.S. military and the international reach of the South Korean military.He apparently was suggesting that USFK forces could be deployed outside South Korea in the event of a contingency. His remarks are likely to spark a debate as it partially runs counter to South Korea’s view that USFK’s main role is keeping North Korea in check.On the transfer of wartime operational control, the nominee said significant work remains before South Korea acquires the military capabilities necessary to meet critical combined defense leadership roles. He said the USFK believes it will take several years for South Korea to complete requirements for meeting conditions of the transition plan.