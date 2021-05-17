Vaccines, North Korea to Top Moon-Biden Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in will leave for the U.S. tomorrow to sit down with President Joe Biden for their first summit. Topping the agenda will be establishing a partnership for vaccine production with the U.S.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in will embark on a four-day visit to Washington this week for his first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon will arrive in Washington on Wednesday and officially begin his visit on Thursday by visiting the Arlington National Cemetery.The visit will take place at the invitation of President Biden and would mark the second U.S. summit following Biden’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on January 20.The two leaders are expected to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine production among other issues.In a meeting with his senior secretaries, President Moon expressed his intent to make the visit a cornerstone to transforming Korea into a global hub for vaccine production.Insiders say discussions will range from resolving South Korea's vaccine shortage through a swap and technology transfers between the two countries.A senior official at the presidential office noted that various matters will be put on the table related to vaccine collaboration but did not elaborate, saying consultations are still under way.President Moon is also expected to seek ways to resume the peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization. Moon is hoping for a breakthrough in efforts to reactivate the process.Also high on the agenda will be cooperation on semiconductors as key executives in the chip sector at Samsung, SK and LG will reportedly accompany the president.In addition, sources say South Korea’s participation in the Quad, a U.S.-led regional initiative, could be up for discussion as it deals with vaccines, new technology and climate change.During the visit, President Moon will also visit the House of Representatives, where he will hold talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders. On Friday, Moon will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, before holding his summit with Biden.Moon is also expected to meet with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is the first African-American cardinal, on Saturday and travel to Atlanta to inspect SK Innovation's battery plant.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News