Another batch of some 438-thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive on Wednesday at Incheon International Airport.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the government purchased the shots directly from Pfizer. About three-point-68 million doses of the vaccine will arrive within the first half.They are slated to arrive in weekly shipments until next month.Pfizer vaccines are being administered to the general public aged 75 and over, as well as patients and workers at senior health care centers.