Pres. Moon to Visit US for Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a four-day visit to Washington this week for his first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon will arrive in Washington on Wednesday and officially begin his trip on Thursday by visiting the Arlington National Cemetery.The two leaders are expected to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine production among other issues.In a meeting with his senior secretaries, President Moon expressed his intent to make the visit a cornerstone to transforming Korea into a global hub for vaccine production.Insiders say discussions will range from solving the supply-demand issue through a vaccine swap and technology transfers between the two countries.President Moon is also expected to seek ways to resume the peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization. Moon is hoping for a breakthrough in efforts to reactivate the process.Also high on the agenda will be cooperation on semiconductors as key executives in the chip sector at Samsung, SK and LG will reportedly be accompanying the president.In addition, sources say South Korea’s participation in the Quad, a U.S.-led regional initiative, could be up for discussion as it deals with vaccines, new technology and climate change.