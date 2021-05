Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Song Young-gil said he is discussing with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport a system that would enable people to buy their own homes if they can afford just six percent of the price.Song told reporters of the plan on Tuesday at the May 18 Memorial Culture Center in Gwangju, mentioning a project under way in Incheon in which people can purchase homes if they can pay ten percent of the price.Song’s comments came after the party chief said he will soon reach a decision on easing loan-to-value(LTV) ratios for people who don't own homes and have an actual need for a house to live in.