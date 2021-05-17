S. Korea, US, Japan to Participate in Joint Air Force Drill in June

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will join an annual U.S.-led multinational air force exercise also involving Japan next month.The South Korean Air Force on Tuesday confirmed its participation in the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 to be held at Eielson Air Base in Alaska next month.The US Seventh Air Force earlier announced the planned participation by South Korea and Japan in the drills to be held from June 10 to 25, adding it will allow forces to exchange "tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow airmen."It will be the first major joint military exercise with the participation of the three countries following the two plus two talks involving defense and foreign chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. in Seoul in March where the two allies stressed trilateral cooperation with Japan.Last time South Korea participated in the drill was 2018.Participating forces will reportedly mobilize around one-thousand-500 service members and over 100 aircraft as part of the exercise.