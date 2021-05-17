Ruling Party Chief Criticizes US Hearing on Seoul's Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s ruling political party has criticized a recent U.S. congress hearing on Seoul’s anti-Pyongyang leaflet ban, saying the move was an excessive interference on internal matters.Democratic Party Chair Song Young-gil raised the issue at a democracy forum in Gwangju on Tuesday, arguing when the two sides are technically at war, releasing of leaflets defaming the other party can be construed as a means of psychological warfare and thus was subject to regulation.excessively overstepped its boundaries.to exceeding of authority.He said it was excessive to claim the right to freedom of expression when these leaflets carry digitally manipulated nude images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong.The DP chief also pointed to the U.S. Federal Court’s ruling that the freedom of expression can be limited in cases when there is an explicit danger.Song also cited the U.K. weekly magazine Economist’s democracy index 2020, in which South Korea was deemed a “full democracy” while the U.S. was dubbed a “flawed democracy.”