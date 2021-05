Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases climbed back to the 600s just after one day of dropping to the 500s for the first time in a week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 654 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 133-thousand-471.Of the new cases, 637 were local transmissions and 17 were from overseas.Most of the domestic cases came from the greater Seoul area, with 245 in Seoul and 159 in Gyeonggi Province.Eight more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-912. The fatality rate stands at one-point-43 percent.The number of critically ill patients slipped by eight to 148.