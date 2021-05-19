Moon U.S.-bound for First In-Person Summit with Biden

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has departed for Washington on Wednesday for his first face-to-face summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.The presidential office said Moon's visit will extend for four days and comes at the invitation of President Biden. The South Korean leader will be the second head of state to meet Biden in person after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.Moon’s summit with Biden is set to be held in the early hours Saturday, Korea time.The two leaders are likely to focus their discussions on ways to boost cooperation on their North Korea policies.According to a senior official of the top office, Seoul and Washington are discussing wording related to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula that will be included in a joint statement.Promoting cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines is also expected to be a key topic at the summit.An official at the presidential office said that Moon is considering attending a signing ceremony on a vaccine cooperation deal between a U.S. pharmaceutical company and a South Korean firm during his stay in the States.