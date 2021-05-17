Menu Content

Politics

Write: 2021-05-19 14:18:31Update: 2021-05-19 15:41:22

USFK Nominee: Joint Military Drills 'Extremely Important' to Build Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for commander of South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has stressed that large-scale joint military drills between the two countries are “extremely important to build readiness.”

General Paul LaCamera made the remark on Tuesday during his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

He said in-person field exercises are also significantly important as they allow U.S. forces to work with their South Korean allies. He added that, at the tactical level, the joint drills provide an opportunity for soldiers of both countries to build trust with each other.

The nominee made the remarks after being asked if he will seek to resume field exercises if he’s confirmed. 

South Korea and the U.S. scaled back the scope of their joint military drills following the Singapore Summit between the U.S. and North Korea in June 2018 in a bid to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.
