A senior U.S. government official says the Biden administration will maintain agreements that previous administrations reached with North Korea.In a written interview with KBS on Wednesday, the official said the Biden administration’s North Korea policy will be built upon agreements previously reached, which include the Singapore agreement, adding that it studied previous endeavors very closely.It marks the first time a senior official in the incumbent U.S. government suggested the Biden administration recognizes the joint statement that was signed at the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June of 2018.The official’s remarks indicate that the Biden government, having recently completed its North Korea policy review, recognizes previous accords signed during previous administrations and will leave room for active diplomacy with Pyongyang.Regarding the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue(Quad), the official said it does not plan to expand its membership beyond the U.S., Japan, India and Australia but suggested that there would be ways to expand cooperation with partners with shared values such as South Korea and ASEAN nations.