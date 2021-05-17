Events Held Nationwide to Mark Buddha's Birthday

Photo : KBS News

Ceremonies were held throughout Wednesday at some 20-thousand temples nationwide to celebrate Buddha's birthday. Like last year, this year's events were considerably scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Politicians and religious figures attended the main ceremony held at Jogye Temple in Seoul, including Culture Minister Hwang Hee and heads of diplomatic missions.In a speech, Ven. Wonhaeng, chief monk of the Jogye Order, said that the entire world is in pain due to the pandemic, stressing that trust and cooperation are key at times such as these.He also stressed the need to control desire in order to preserve the environment.In particular, the chief monk said he is deeply saddened by the situation in Myanmar and called on Myanmar authorities to declare the suspension of all acts of hostility.In a message conveyed by the culture minister, President Moon Jae-in thanked the Buddhist sector for setting an example in quarantine efforts and helping those in need.The Jogye Order canceled, for the second straight year, its lantern parade amid the pandemic.