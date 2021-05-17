Menu Content

Politics

Write: 2021-05-19 14:32:50Update: 2021-05-19 15:37:30

No. of People Who Got 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Nearing 3.76 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program is steadily gaining speed with the vaccine supply situation improving. 

According to the government’s vaccination task force Wednesday, a total of 11-thousand-822 people in the nation received their first dose of the vaccine throughout Tuesday. The figure is similar to the one posted the previous day but double compared to the figure posted a week earlier. 

With the latest figure, nearly three-point-76 million people have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, or seven-point-three percent of the nation’s population. 

The number of people who received their second and final dose grew by some 139-thousand through Tuesday to reach a total of one-point-18 million. That's two-point-three percent of the population.

In a virus response meeting Wednesday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol urged those between 60 and 74 years of age to make their vaccination reservation, adding the age group's reservation rate still stands at 49-point-five percent.

The age group will be eligible for inoculations starting next Thursday. Those aged 60 to 64, those with chronic respiratory conditions, kindergarten and daycare teachers over the age of 30 will additionally be eligible for shots from June 7.
