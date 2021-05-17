S. Korea Ranks 3rd from Bottom among OECD Nations in Happiness Index

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations survey has found that South Koreans rank near the bottom in terms of happiness among OECD nations.The Korea Development Institute in a report released on Wednesday cited the World Happiness Report published by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network(SDSN), which looked at data from 2018 through 2020.SDSN ranks countries on levels of happiness based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption.Out of the 37 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), South Korea came in at 35th, marking the third straight year it listed near the bottom among OECD nations.South Korea secured five-point-85 points out of ten, placing its people as the 62nd happiest out of the 149 countries analyzed.Topping the list was Finland at seven-point-84, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands.