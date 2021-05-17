Moon Arrives in US to Meet Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in landed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington on Wednesday afternoon to begin his five-day official working visit to the U.S.Moon is scheduled to hold his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.The two leaders are expected to seek ways to resume denuclearization negotiations with North Korea based on the U.S.’ new policy, and also discuss cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines amid a global shortage.Other possible items on the agenda include cooperation on semiconductors and batteries and tackling climate change.On Thursday, the president is scheduled to pay tribute at Arlington National Cemetery, before meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders.Moon will also attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial wall for soldiers who were killed during the Korean War, and meet with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is the first African-American cardinal.