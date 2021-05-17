New COVID-19 Cases Remain in 600s for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained in the 600s for the second day on Thursday, despite a drop in tests the previous day, which was Buddha's Birthday, a public holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m., 646 additional people tested positive, raising the country's cumulative total to 134-thousand-117.Four more people succumbed to the virus, with the death toll standing at one-thousand-916.Out of the new cases, 619 were local infections with 27 from overseas. Among local cases, 434, or about 70 percent, were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area.Clusters continue involving gatherings of family and friends as the nation celebrates the so-called "Family Month," including Children's Day and Parents' Day in May.Authorities are expected on Friday to further extend current social distancing regulations, including a ban on gatherings of five or more people, to take effect starting Monday.