Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

IVI Chief: S. Korea Capable to Become Asia's COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Hub

Write: 2021-05-20 12:27:22Update: 2021-05-20 15:02:27

IVI Chief: S. Korea Capable to Become Asia's COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Hub

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Vaccine Institute(IVI), headquartered in South Korea, said the country is capable of becoming Asia's manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines.

During a virtual meeting with The Korea Society on Wednesday, IVI Director General Jerome Kim said "yes," when asked if he thought South Korea had the necessary capacity to become Asia's hub within the next six to nine months.

Kim made the assessment, citing how the country launched a project to raise its vaccine self-sufficiency to 80 percent by 2025 following the 2009 flu pandemic.

The IVI chief mentioned Seoul's investment of 300 million dollars to build two vaccine manufacturing plants and that domestic firms have signed consignment deals with vaccine developers like AstraZeneca and Novavax.

Kim, however, took a negative stance regarding calls for exemptions on developers' intellectual property rights, so that the shared information can be used to mass produce the vaccines.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >