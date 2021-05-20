Moon in US, Set to Discuss N. Korea, COVID-19 Vaccines with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in landed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington on Wednesday afternoon to begin his four-day official working visit to the U.S. The South Korean president is scheduled to hold his first in-person summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. The two leaders are expected to seek ways to resume stalled denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, and also discuss how the U.S. can help South Korea speed up its COVID-19 vaccination program.Kim Bum-soo has a preview of the Moon-Biden summit.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is only the second foreign leader to hold an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.Political analysts, including Dr. Michael J. Green at the think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, say the Indo-Pacific is the top priority for the White House, as North Korea and China are expected to feature as key topics for summit at the White House on Friday.[Sound bite: Michael J. Green - Senior Vice President for Asia and Japan, Center for Strategic and International Studies]"There was a lot about Trump that was traumatic for allies like Japan and Korea. But there were things Trump did that they liked. The tough line on China played well in Tokyo, the soft landing on North Korea played well in (South) Korea, and what the Koreans like the Japanese didn't like, what the Japanese like the Koreans didn't like. So now Biden has got to figure out how to pull these alliances all closer together."Green says Biden will likely seek a breakthrough to rebuild the dwindling trilateral security cooperation in the region between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.[Sound bite: Michael J. Green - Senior Vice President for Asia and Japan, Center for Strategic and International Studies]"I think the Biden administration will want something from President Moon. I think he'll say something positive about Japan. But a big win would be if they announced a trilateral summit, for example, the US-Japan-Korea trilateral summit or something like that."After his first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ truce village about a year into his single five-year term in office, the South Korean president successfully arranged a meeting between U.S. President Donalf Trump and Kim in Singapore in 2018. However, Trump and Kim failed to further their broad agreement on denuclearization as their second meeting collapsed in Hanoi the following year.The U.S. has been exerting efforts to revive three way cooperation in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and China's expanding sway in the region as Moon has so far been unable to get traction on his Korean Peninsula peace initiative.While seeking to revive his inter-Korean peace legacy, Moon also wants to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. amid concerns that the inoculation program at home is not keeping pace with its economic recovery or other developed nations.South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers last month that Seoul is in talks with Washington to sign a vaccine swap deal, under which the two sides can loan doses to each other.Speaking to reporters in Washington last week, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck said officials are doing all they can to ensure that the U.S. provides COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea before June.[Sound bite: South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck (Korean-English translation)]"Maximal efforts are under way to find solutions to long-pending regional issues of the allies at the upcoming summit. We anticipate that the upcoming talks will be the most practical and beneficial to national interests, as well as satisfying to South Korea and the U.S."The two sides are said to be fine-tuning the amount of COVID-19 vaccines the U.S. can offer to South Korea.Before his meeting with Biden on Friday, President Moon is scheduled to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, before meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders of Congress on Thursday. Moon will also attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial wall for soldiers who were killed during the Korean War.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.