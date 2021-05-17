US House Puts Resolution on S. Korea-US Alliance in Time for Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday put forth a resolution emphasizing the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance in time for President Moon Jae-in's working visit this week.The nonpartisan resolution was proposed by Democrat Gregory Meeks, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair; Republican ranking member Michael McCaul; the chair and ranking member of the subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, Democrat Ami Bera; and Republican Steve Chabot.Calling the alliance the "linchpin" that guarantees peace, security and stability in Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific, the members vowed to closely consult on a wide range of regional and international issues based on the ironclad relationship.The resolution said Seoul and Washington will continue their diplomatic efforts to achieve North Korea's complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization(CVID) and the establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The U.S. Senate introduced a similar resolution last week, put forth by Democrat Bob Menendez, the Foreign Relations Committee chair, and Republican ranking member Jim Risch.