Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called for innovation in the post-COVID-19 era, saying regulations and the level of service in the nation's administrative system remains designed only for face-to-face operations.At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Kim said the public demands a constant change in regulations to keep up to date.The prime minister said the government has selected 79 tasks to smoothly transition into an online administration and transaction system.Ahead of summer, when the nation often suffers damage from monsoon rains and floods, Kim said measures have been taken to ensure that displaced people stay in separate facilities amid the pandemic.