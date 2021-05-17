Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Kyodo: N. Korea Reluctant about Int'l Monitoring after Requesting Vaccines from COVAX

Write: 2021-05-20 13:59:41Update: 2021-05-20 14:05:38

Kyodo: N. Korea Reluctant about Int'l Monitoring after Requesting Vaccines from COVAX

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly requested COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization's(WHO) project guaranteeing equitable access, but is reluctant to allow international monitoring of vaccinations.

Citing various diplomatic sources on Wednesday, Japan's Kyodo News said Pyongyang has yet to submit details of its vaccination plan to the WHO's COVAX, despite its request for monitoring.

A source said the North is likely stalling with the hopes that COVAX will decide to supply the vaccines regardless.

COVAX had initially planned to deliver one-point-seven million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the North by the end of May, but has since postponed the delivery until the second half of this year.

While the North claims it has not had any COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic early last year, Kyodo speculated that the regime is attempting to block the virus' entry into the capital Pyongyang through lockdowns.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >