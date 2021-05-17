Gov't Seeking to Encourage Seniors to Make Vaccine Reservations

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is seeking ways to encourage seniors to make reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations as the number of people doing so has dropped.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Thursday that the rate has likely declined since those aged between 60 and 74 or their family members have to make reservations either by phone or online.Previously, reservations for those age 75 or older could be made by visiting a local government office.The government is reportedly considering offering incentives or having local officials also visit the 60 to 74 age group to help them make reservations.Son Young-rae, another ministry official, said those who fail to make reservations during the second quarter will likely have to wait until the fourth quarter for vaccinations.The reservation period for the 60 to 74 age group ends on June 3.