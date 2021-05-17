Ex-Floor Leader Na Kyung-won Declares Bid to Run for PPP Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Na Kyung-won has declared her bid to run for the party’s top leadership.At a press conference on Thursday, the former floor leader who served as a four-term lawmaker with the conservative party, said she will serve as kindling to turn the party into a blast furnace, in which differences in regions, generations, classes and values will be melted.Na said if she becomes the party chair, she will contact everyone who has a potential to become a presidential runner from the opposition bloc, noting it is important to share thoughts and build trust with them.The judge-turned-politician also said it is important to open the party to outsiders and pledged to flexibly manage party constitution and rules regarding qualifications for the party’s presidential candidates.With the declaration, she is joining an ever-increasing pool of candidates for the conservative party’s new chair, who is expected to spearhead the party until after the upcoming presidential election in March of next year.Lee Jun-seok, a former member of the PPP’s Supreme Council, who at the age of 36 has emerged as one of the most popular candidates among the party members, also declared his bid to run for the post, along with other nine others, including Na.The PPP plans to elect its new chair and Supreme Council members during a national convention slated for June 11.