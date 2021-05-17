Seoul Expresses Concern over Worsening Israel-Palestine Conflict

Photo : KBS News

Seoul has once again expressed deep concerns about aggravating violence and growing civilian casualties in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam relayed the government stance in a regular media briefing on Thursday, urging concerned parties to ease tension and cease the use of deadly weapons against civilians.He also said the South Korean government actively supports the international efforts to mediate between the two sides.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, despite calls from Biden to wind down the operation that has killed more than 220 Palestinians, including 64 children and 38 women, as well as a dozen Israelis and injured nearly 1,700 others.Meanwhile, a senior official of the ministry said no South Koreans living in the region were as yet affected in the conflict.