S. Korean Conglomerates to Announce Massive Investment Plans on Sidellines of Summit

Write: 2021-05-20 18:47:08Update: 2021-05-20 19:29:54

Photo : YONHAP News

All eyes are on potential U.S. investment plans by major South Korean businesses, as many of their chief executives are accompanying President Moon Jae-in during his visit to the U.S.

According to business sources, representatives of the Big 4 conglomerates boarded flights heading to Washington on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a planned summit between President Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden in the U.S. capital on Friday. 

The representatives, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam, will likely attend business gatherings hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

Among other notable South Korean participants in the events include LG Energy Solution (LGES) CEO Kim Jong-hyun and Hyundai Motor Group President Kong Young-woon. 

Reports say South Korean companies are planning to invest a combined 40 trillion won in the U.S., including 20 trillion won by Samsung Electronics and eight-point-one trillion won by Hyundai Motor.
