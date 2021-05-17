Finance Minister: Gov't to Confirm Real Estate Policies by June

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government will try to confirm and announce real estate policies by next month.Presiding over a related ministerial meeting to evaluate the nation's real estate market on Thursday, Hong said it is urgent to resolve uncertainty surrounding whether and how the current real estate policies will change, noting it only causes market instability.The main structure and direction of existing policies will remain in place, the minister said. Still, the government and the ruling Democratic Party will deliberate on areas that need change and confirm them by month through public discussions.As the DP is pushing for measures to ease housing taxes amid a spike in home prices, the ruling party has yet to reach consensus on details, including a plan to raise brackets on minimum value of homes subject to property taxes from the current 600 million won to 900 million won.Ruling party lawmakers are at odds over a proposal to raise the bottom threshold of the comprehensive real estate tax from 900 million won to one-point-two billion won, with some claiming that the move will only benefit the rich.Significantly easing loan-to-value(LTV) ratios for people who don't own homes, as proposed by DP Chair Song Young-gil, also also a point of contention among party members.