DP Lawmakers Launch Forum for Leading Presidential Hopeful

Write: 2021-05-20 19:11:54Update: 2021-05-20 19:45:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Lee Jae-myung, who is widely seen as a leading presidential hopeful from the ruling Democratic Party, is further laying groundwork for his run next year. 

Lee attended a ceremony at the National Assembly on Thursday to mark the launch of a forum by a group of incumbent lawmakers who support him, dubbed the "growth and fairness forum."

In a congratulatory speech, the governor said attaining fairness will form the basis for future growth, adding that providing sweeping opportunities for development should be the nation's goal. 

Thirty-five DP lawmakers, who account for around 20 percent of the 174-strong ruling party, have joined the forum as formal members. 

DP Representative Kim Byung-wook, one of the joint heads of the forum, noted that a virtuous cycle of growth and fairness needs a capable government and that the forum's focus will be the study of creating leadership for such a government.

DP Chairperson Song Young-gil also attended the event and hoped the forum would inherit the key values of the Moon Jae-in administration, such as an income-led growth, innovative development and a fair economy. 

The forum was created after a national group of supporters for Lee, numbering around 15-thousand, was launched earlier this month. Another supportive body with around 100-thousand members at home and abroad is also preparing to launch next month.
