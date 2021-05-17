DP Lawmakers Launch Forum for Leading Presidential Hopeful

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Lee Jae-myung, who is widely seen as a leading presidential hopeful from the ruling Democratic Party, is further laying groundwork for his run next year.Lee attended a ceremony at the National Assembly on Thursday to mark the launch of a forum by a group of incumbent lawmakers who support him, dubbed the "growth and fairness forum."In a congratulatory speech, the governor said attaining fairness will form the basis for future growth, adding that providing sweeping opportunities for development should be the nation's goal.Thirty-five DP lawmakers, who account for around 20 percent of the 174-strong ruling party, have joined the forum as formal members.DP Representative Kim Byung-wook, one of the joint heads of the forum, noted that a virtuous cycle of growth and fairness needs a capable government and that the forum's focus will be the study of creating leadership for such a government.DP Chairperson Song Young-gil also attended the event and hoped the forum would inherit the key values of the Moon Jae-in administration, such as an income-led growth, innovative development and a fair economy.The forum was created after a national group of supporters for Lee, numbering around 15-thousand, was launched earlier this month. Another supportive body with around 100-thousand members at home and abroad is also preparing to launch next month.