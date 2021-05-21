Moon Meets Pelosi to Discuss Alliance, Vaccines, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines and other issues.In the meeting held on Capitol Hill, Moon praised the U.S. leadership in the global supply of coronavirus vaccines, noting the U.S.' provision of vaccines for the international community.The president then expressed hope that Seoul and Washington will closely coordinate their health and security policies including the vaccine supply.Regarding economic partnerships, Moon noted that South Korean companies hold an important place in the global supply chain in terms of production capacity in the semiconductor and electric vehicle battery sectors. He affirmed South Korea's active cooperation with the U.S. in those industries.On the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Moon noted that the Biden administration has mapped out a "practical and sophisticated" strategy on North Korea.He stressed efforts to engage North Korea based on cooperation between Seoul and Washington to resume dialogue between the North and the U.S.Moon is currently on a working visit to the U.S. where he is to meet with President Joe Biden on Friday. It'll be their first summit since the U.S. president took office in January.